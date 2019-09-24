Prison guard on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting inmate

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former prison guard is on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a former Lackawanna County inmate.

Mark Johnson’s trial is in its second day. It’s expected to last all week with several witnesses taking the stand. The trial started Tuesday with opening statements.

The commonwealth going first following the defense attorney. Both addressing the 14-panel jury in what they will see through the trial with witnesses and exhibits.

Inside the Lackawanna County Courthouse, behind the door of Courtroom #1, Mark Johnson is on trial. The commonwealth admits they have limited evidence, but have all the facts to convict Johnson by bringing his accuser to the stand.

The alleged victim is the first to testify. She was a Lackawanna County prison inmate, spending her time in and out of jail between 2006 and 2017. She says her first encounter with Mark Johnson was in 2006 when she was doing community service to pay off fines while incarcerated.

The community service involved cleaning the prison. At the time of her alleged sexual assault, she was cleaning near the “bubble” where correctional officers are stationed.

On the record, she says “Mark was there visiting. He pulled me into the closet (near the bubble) and pulled out his private part and forced me to have oral sex.” In the second encounter, she testifies Johnson raped her.

The third encounter, she accuses Johnson of pulling her into the closet to snort cocaine because he knew she was a drug addict. She says “he asked me to do cocaine with him and then asked for oral sex.”

The accuser testified saying she was sexually assaulted and raped five to 10 times, the last time being in 2010. When the court asked if she ever said no to Johnson’s alleged actions, she said “I did not tell Mark no. I felt I had no right, he was a correctional officer with power.”

Defense attorney Robert Levant questioned the victim’s testimony. Saying in court the accuser in 2017 and 2018 testified under oath saying she was not sexually assaulted in 2006 and questioning how many times she alleges she had been sexually assaulted.

Last year, she testified in a lawsuit brought against Lackawanna County under oath and according to court records, she was asked: “you were there eight months, is it fair to say it happened at least once a week?” The victim answered yes.

The trial is expected to last until Friday. A dozen more witnesses will be called to the stand in the coming days.