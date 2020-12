The guard was also a varsity wrestling coach in the Midd-West School District

UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A staff member at USP Allenwood was injured after an assault Monday.

According to Midd-West School District Superintendent Rick Musselman, Dale Franquet was injured in an assault Monday morning. Franquet is the high school varsity wrestling coach.

Musselman said Franquet is hospitalized in serious condition, but did not have specifics to the incident or the injury.