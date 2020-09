LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A vicious beating at a state prison leaves a female counselor seriously injured.

It happened at SCI Dallas in Luzerne County.

The counselor was walking to a break room on thursday when the inmate jumped her and repeatedly punched her in the face.

A correctional officer subdued the inmate.

The counselor was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley with injuries described as serious but not life threatening.

The names of the counselor and inmate have not been released.