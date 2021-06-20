Prime Day is days away — here’s how to crush it with early deals

During Amazon Prime Day 2020, over $60,000 worth of merchandise was purchased every single second.

PREPARING FOR PRIME DAY

With Prime Day only 24 hours away, it’s time to start making preparations. If you expect to meander over to Amazon’s home page tomorrow and snatch up some of the most coveted products at a steep discount, you’ll most likely be disappointed.

The sheer volume of discounts and products can be overwhelming, making the event challenging to navigate without a plan. Not to worry — we’re detailing everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021.

During the event, we’ll be keeping you updated on the hottest deals for all your must-have items.

HOW TO ACCESS PRIME DAY

The exact hours of Prime Day 2021 are Monday, June 21, starting at 12 a.m. PT through Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This event is open to all Amazon Prime members. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, now is the perfect time to take advantage of their 30-day free trial. Depending on what items you’re searching for, you could save enough money on a single deal to cover your membership for a whole year.

It’s important to note that not all deals are available for the entire 48 hours. It could be a limited-time deal lasting only a couple of hours, or a product could sell out before the event ends. If you find the deal you’re looking for, grab it while you can, and be sure to check back often to catch the latest price drops.

HOW TO RECEIVE AN AMAZON PRIME MEMBERSHIP DISCOUNT

Amazon wants to ensure their membership is affordable to everyone, which is why they offer discounts to several groups of people.

College students have access to a free 6-month trial of Amazon Prime Student, with membership being 50% off after the trial ends. They can also receive Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99.

If you receive government assistance, including an EBT or a Medicaid card, you also qualify for Prime membership at almost 50% off with one caveat — you must reapply for this discount every year. Customers in most states can even use their SNAP EBT card on groceries and receive free shipping.

WAYS TO MAKE PRIME DAY EASIER

Use the app

Downloading the Amazon app is free, and it allows you to take advantage of the best discounts wherever you go. Not only can you preselect items to watch, but this mobile app will also notify you when a deal goes live. Be sure to check out “Upcoming” and “Lightning Deals” on the app.

Ask Alexa

To get early access to a few select Lightning deals, ask Alexa, “What are my Prime Day deals?”

Amazon Assistant

If you don’t have the Amazon app or Alexa, you can use Amazon Assistant to organize all your Prime Day plans. You can make lists, compare prices and track products from other websites to find product matches on Amazon.

WHAT DEALS CAN WE EXPECT TO SEE ON PRIME DAY 2021?

Echo Dot

The most popular item purchased during last year’s event was the Echo Dot, and with prices up to half-off, it’s not hard to see why. While there have already been early deals on this smart speaker with Alexa, we anticipate further discounts during the 48-hour event.

Kindle Paperwhite

While you can expect to see discounts on most Kindle models, we’ve seen the steepest discounts on the Paperwhite in years past. This mid-range model is waterproof with a bright screen, making it great to read while sitting poolside.

Kindle Unlimited Subscription

If you plan to snag a Kindle during this year’s sales event, be sure to add a Kindle Unlimited subscription. Historically, we tend to see significant discounts up to 50% off, giving you 6 months of free reading.

Fire TV Stick

Instantly upgrade to a smart TV with this compact Fire TV Stick. After plugging it in and connecting to Wi-Fi, you’ll have access to all your favorite streaming apps and channels, including Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and more.

Apple AirPods Pro

It’s no secret that AirPods are some of the best headphones on the market. These wireless earbuds have a long battery life, excellent microphone, noise cancellation and are sweat- and water-resistant. The wireless charging case is also convenient for keeping headphones charged while on the go.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones

We’ve seen the best prices ever for these comfortable headphones during last year’s event and expect to see great deals again on popular noise-canceling headphones. This wireless model has a long battery life and a noise-rejecting dual microphone system.

Apple Macbook Pro

Apple consistently offers competitive deals during Prime Day. This year we expect to see the best prices on older models, like this 2020 MacBook Pro. Having this 48-hour event during June means you can snap up this back-to-school essential before school starts.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly laptop, Chromebooks are an excellent option made even more affordable during Prime Day. This convenient model features a touchscreen and spins to create a notebook, stand-up display, tent or tablet.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Conveniently and quickly reheat leftovers, cook crispy fries and more with a Ninja Air Fryer. It’s a much healthier way to enjoy all your favorites without the additional oil and fat. We’re sure to see deals on this beloved cooking appliance.

iRobot Roomba 692

With prices at all-time lows, this 2-day event is a smart time to get a robot vacuum. This particular model is popular due to its Wi-Fi connectivity, dual multi-surface brushes and Google Assistant & Alexa capabilities.

Legiral Le3 Massage Gun

You’ll never have to leave your house to enjoy a massage again with this percussion massage gun. It has a long battery life of up to 6 hours, and with its quiet operation you can even bring it into the office during stressful days.

Petcube Cam

Have you ever wondered what hijinks your pet is up to when you leave the house? With this Petcube cam, you’ll be able to follow along on their adventures. It has night vision and even allows for two-way communication.

Embark Dog DNA Test

This dog DNA test gives you the ability to easily identify your dog’s breed using a research-grade genotyping platform. It’s one of the most accurate tests on the market, and all it requires is a simple cheek swab.

Ring Video Doorbell

You can rest easy with this video doorbell knowing who is at your front door, day or night. It notifies you with a doorbell alert or when the motion sensors are disturbed and allows for two-way talking.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9500 Smart Electric Toothbrush

With discounts up to $100 during last year’s event, we expect to see steep deals on popular electric toothbrushes again this year. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean is one of the best in class, with a pressure sensor to protect gums and a charging travel case.

