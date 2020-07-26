Pride Event held in Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The heat didn’t stop protestors from gathering in Union County.

More than 100 people lined Chestnut Street in as they took part in the Mifflinburg Pride Event. People could be seen holding signs, chanting, and blowing air horns in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Counter protestors, part of an All Lives Matter rally, also took a stance on the street. Both groups hoping for their message to be heard.

“We want to stand up against discrimination, bigotry mindsets. For me, an important part of the message is that LGBTQIA is not Biblically considered a sin,” organizer Victoria Matthews said.

“Our community never targeted anybody. We got the Mennonite, we got the Amish, we got every race, every color. We don’t need this here. We don’t need this here. All this does is divide us even more,” organizer Geo Connolly said.

