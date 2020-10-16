Presidential candidates participate in separate town hall events

(WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters, a political oddity Thursday night. Both presidential candidates hosting dueling town hall meetings.

It came on the night of what should be the second presidential debate. The debate was canceled when President Trump refused to take part virtually. In his NBC News town hall moderated by Savannah Guthrie, the president took questions in Miami from a number of voters.

Some voters were supporters, others were on the fence and looking to hear the president’s answers about key issues, if he were to be re-elected.

“I’m gonna put it very simple we would like to terminate it and we would like to replace it with something that’s much less expensive and much better. We will always protect people with preexisting conditions. We are running the remnants of whatever’s left because we took it apart. We are running the remnants of whatever is left much better than the previous administration. Which ran it very badly. But we would like to have new health care much better and much less expensive,” President Trump said.

President Trump also made mention of the military ballot investigation and ‘thrown out ballots’ that have popped up, including in Luzerne County.

In Philadelphia, Democratic nominee Joe Biden hosted his town hall. In an ABC town hall moderated by George Stephanopoulos, Biden battled President Trump’s position on a number of topics from the economy to police reform in the nation.

But, many voters pressed Biden on his view of how President Trump handled the coronavirus after he first got knowledge of the outbreak beginning.

“It is a presidential responsibility to lead. And he didn’t do that. He didn’t talk about what needed to be done because he kept worrying, in my view, about the stock market. He worried if he talked about how bad this could be, unless we took these precautionary actions, then, in fact, the market would go down. And his barometer of success, the economy is the market,” Biden said.

The second presidential debate is scheduled for next Thursday in Nashville, hosted by Belmont University.