Presidential candidate Joe Biden visits Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a nice morning for presidential candidate Joe Biden to make a stop in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Biden spoke to a small group of people at Scranton Cultural Center, speaking on several issues, including the middle class. Hundreds of people lined North Washington Avenue Wednesday morning to get a glance at presidential candidate Joe Biden. His stop in the Electric City comes as part of a three-state tour in his campaign.

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden made a campaign stop in Scranton Wednesday. The former vice president spoke to a crowd of about 100 inside the Scranton Cultural Center. Biden’s stop in Scranton is about economic policy, highlighting the middle class needing to be rebuilt.

“We all want the same thing. A fair shot. A life of dignity and the peace of mind when someone gets sick, you have a little breathing room when the bill comes through,” Biden said.

Biden targeting corporations, saying they’re not paying its workers when productivity is high like they did in the 70s.

“Since then, productivity has gone up 68 or 69 percent. Wages eight percent. What happened?” Biden said.

The presidential candidate also touched on higher pay for teachers, gun reform, free college tuition, and the most talked-about, public health care.

“My plan reduces premiums, deductibles, out of pocket costs, increasing subsidies for middle-class families to buy in. For the first time it will force private insurance to compete with your business,” Biden said.

Biden ended his hour-long speech with a message for voters.

“Stand up! Take it back! We can, in fact, do anything we set our minds to,” Biden said.

Before heading to his next stop, Biden greeted voters after his speech.

“I’ve been definitely between him and Sanders but both are very much fighting for the… I am in the middle class and they all have their charm,” Emily Sulkowski of Mountain Top said.

“I had to come and see what he had to say, especially about the economy today,” Joanne Stahura of Hazleton said.

Biden’s next campaign stop will be in Iowa Thursday. His campaign people tell Eyewitness News Biden is likely to make another stop in Scranton before the primaries.