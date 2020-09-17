Presidential candidate Joe Biden is back in town for the third time in the last year

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Joe Biden will be making his third stop in northeastern Pennsylvania within the past year.

Last October, he came to Town Hall at the Scranton Cultural Center. In July, he stopped at McGregor Industries in Dunmore, and Thursday at PNC Field for a CNN Town Hall.

Democratic lawmakers are expected to be at that town hall tonight.

“It’s a question and answer format as all town halls are and what that means is, he is going to take questions. I hope he takes questions of our local flavor to bring home the vice president,” Matt Cartwright, (D) 8th District said.

Democratic Congressman Matt Cartwright will be in attendance of that town hall.

“How we create more and better paying jobs for our area. These are things that I want the presidential candidates to hear when they come to our area,” Cartwright said.

“I heard Biden say recently to somebody if they don’t vote for him they ain’t black. I guess I will say to Vice President Biden if you left Scranton when Dwight D. Eisenhower was the president, you ain’t from Scranton,” James May (R) 114th District candidate said.

May is running for the 114th seat in the PA state House of Representatives. He believes, there are still more President Trump supporters in northeastern Pennsylvania than Biden supporters.

“You will see people out on the street I guarantee it. There will be more people out there supporting Trump during a Biden visit then you will ever see supporting Biden during a Biden visit,” May said.