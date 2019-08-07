President Visits Ohio and Texas

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) President Trump is in Dayton, Ohio for part of a day-long trip that will also bring him to El Paso, Texas.

The President’s visit comes after two mass shootings that left 31 people dead last weekend.

Nine people were killed and dozens were injured in a mass shooting early Sunday morning.

The President will then travel to El Paso where — just hours before the Dayton shooting 22 people were killed and dozens were injured.

From a mass shooting at a Walmart. The suspect in the Dayton shooting was shot and killed by police. The suspect in the El Paso shooting is in custody and being held — without bond.