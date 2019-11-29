President Trump visits, serves troops in Afghanistan

(WBRE/WYOU) — President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan, serving Thanksgiving dinner to U.S. troops in Bagram Air Field.

In his first trip to the site of America’s longest war, Trump arrived at Bagram Air Field shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time Thursday. He spent more than two and a half hours serving turkey, thanking the troops and sitting down with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. About 12,000 U.S. forces remain in Afghanistan.

The president told the troops he was honored to spend part of his holiday with them.

