President Trump to visit Montoursville

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – President Trump is set to arrive just before 8 p.m.

Williamsport Regional Airport is the latest of the president’s four stops in the commonwealth today as he continues his push to carry the battleground state for the second consecutive election.

At the top of mind both for the president’s supporters and local Democrats — the need to protect Pennsylvania jobs.

We spoke with one supporter outside the airport earlier this afternoon, as well as the Chairman of the County Democratic Committee who touched upon that issue.

“Keep our jobs. You cannot kill fracking in this state, you cannot do it. You’re gonna look at all these people, and all these people are gonna have something to lose if they take fracking away. Energy independence is huge in Pennsylvania,” said Heather Coleman of Williamsport.

“The current administration’s trade wars have just devastated manufacturing in places like Pennsylvania and he has not done anything for our economy here in Pennsylvania,” said Morgan Allyn, Chair, Lycoming County Democratic Committee.

Those jobs, especially in the energy sector, have obviously been a huge focal pointfor both candidates throughout this campaign. Despite the economic turbulence caused by the pandemic, supporters say they believe he’s the best man to tackle that issue.

Supporters are still trickling into Williamsport Regional Airport. There have been buses filled with those supporters running all day from Montoursville and anticipation for the president’s arrival.

