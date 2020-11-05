President Trump sues over vote transparency

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Trump’s campaign says it’s suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.”

It’s been a complicated election, particularly with the large number of mail-in-ballots dragging out the counting process. When voting is called into question, it goes back to the state legislatures and the rules they set into place.

“Election officials at the state and local levels should be free to do their jobs without fear, without intimidation, without attacks. These attempts to subvert the democratic process are simply disgraceful,” Governor Tom Wolf said.

Governor Wolf responding to the Trump campaign’s allegations of corruption within the state. Eric Trump and Rudy Giuliani held a press conference in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon where they accused Democrat election officials of hiding the ballot counting and processing from Republican poll observers.

“We don’t know what’s happening to them. There’s no way for us to meaningfully observe the process from where they have us,” Mercer said.

Questioning the legitimacy of mail-in ballots.

“We have no idea if they’re signed, if they’re postmarked properly, if it isn’t just the same person who submitted 100,000 ballots. But they all got counted,” Giuliani said.

Dr. Dave Sosar is an associate professor of political science at Kings College in Wilkes-Barre.

“In this case the Democrats down in Philadelphia were the ones that are waiting and one will always now question how many of those are going to come in, how many of those votes are going to be made up if a mailing post mark does not have to be on it. That’s the question,” Dr. Sosar said.

President Trump says he will fight the election in the Supreme Court. His campaign is seeking to intervene in an ongoing Supreme Court case involving the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots. Dr. Sosar says the court is going to have to look at: what procedures did state legislatures put in place and were they followed?

“Did the pandemic make that much of a difference that we didn’t have to or we couldn’t? Or did they still have to be followed? That’s the question the people have to ask and you’re going to leave it to the legal experts to make that decision,” Dr. Sosar said.

There are still more than 750,000 mail in ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania.

The Trump campaign has filed similar lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia. They also filed to force a re-count in Wisconsin.