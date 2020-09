This image provided by Rachel Malehorn shows Judge Amy Coney Barrett in Milwaukee, on Aug. 24, 2018. (Rachel Malehorn, rachelmalehorn.smugmug.com, via AP)

(WBRE/WYOU) – President Donald Trump has decided to select Federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court.

If confirmed, at age 48, Barrett would be the youngest Justice on the High Court.

She is a native of Indiana, a former Notre Dame law professor and a devout Catholic.

Barrett has been a Judge since 2017 when President Trump nominated her to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.