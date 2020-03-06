President Trump hopes to keep Pennsylvania red in 2020

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Trump was in Scranton for a town hall event Thursday night.

He spoke on several topics and he also commented on the suspension of Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign. Senator Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden are now major players for the Democratic primary.

Pennsylvania, once again, should prove to be a battleground state. With Pennsylvania a key battleground state, he seeks to keep Pennsylvania voters red this election.

President Trump came to Northeastern Pennsylvania to keep Pennsylvania red in 2020. Air Force One touched down at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport at 5:23 p.m. Thursday. President Trump was joined on the plane by Republican Senator Pat Toomey and Congressman Fred Keller from Central Pennsylvania.

They were welcomed by former Congressmen Lou Barletta and Tom Marino as well as current Congressman Dan Meuser. Also waiting on the tarmac were about 100 invited guests. The President’s motorcade then headed to the Scranton Cultural Center for the town hall meeting.

“Oh it’s awesome. So happy to have him here in Lackawanna County,” Laureen Cummings, former Lackawanna County Commissioner, said.

“I think the Republicans are going to win big in Pennsylvania, and I think Trump’s definitely going to take Lackawanna and Luzerne County,” Leann McDermott, Luzerne County Council member, said.

Barletta and Marino, who campaigned for then-Candidate Trump in 2016 believe that 2020 will be a repeat performance.

“I think he’s going to have a larger margin of victory because since 2016 a couple of things happened. The Democrat Party moves way further left. They are not the Democratic Party that live here in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Barletta said.

“I’m going with the guy who’s the businessman. How’s it been going the last 20 years with career politicians Senators and Governors running for President? It isn’t going well at all,” Marino said.

After the town hall meeting the president’s motorcade returned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. Air Force One took off into the night sky, but most political observers believe the president or his surrogates will be paying many more visits to Pennsylvania before November.