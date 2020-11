AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Donald Trump is expected to attend a rally at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Monday afternoon.

The rally is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. The doors will open at 11 a.m.

This is the second time in the last three days the president will be in Pennsylvania ahead of the election. The president’s son, Eric, was in Carbondale Sunday.