President Trump condemns hate in a speech addressing mass shootings

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU) — President Trump condemns hate after the Texas gunman left a post filled with racist views.

Speaking earlier this morning, the President addressed the nation concerning the two incidents of mass violence this weekend.

President Trump says he joins all Americans in grieving and praying for the victims and their families. He went on to say the barbaric slaughters are an attack on the nation and all of humanity.

The President has directed federal authorities to help local investigators.

“In one voice our nation must condemn racist bigotry and white supremacy. And similar ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul,” the President said.