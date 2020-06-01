President Trump calls for immediate action to stop violence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU) — President Trump has announced he is taking immediate presidential action mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, destruction, arson and protect the rights of law-abiding citizens.

He has also strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers.

“Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled,” President Trump said.

If they refuse, Trump said he will deploy the military and solve the problem for them.

Trump said he is also taking action to protect Washington D.C. with thousands of soldiers and military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults and destruction of property.

A 7 p.m. curfew is in effect as well and will be strictly enforced.

“Those who threaten innocent life and property will be arrested detained and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I want the organizers of this terror to be on notice you will face severe criminal penalties and lengthy sentences in jail. By far our greatest days lie ahead,” Trump said.