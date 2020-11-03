President Trump at odds with Dr. Fauci

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It appears that while on the final campaign stretch, President Trump and Doctor Anthony Fauci’s strained relationship could be at a breaking point.

President Trump suggested at a recent rally he may fire the nation’s top disease expert.

It comes after the White House says Fauci wrongly criticized Trump recently. The administration accuses Doctor Fauci of playing politics days before the election.

Fauci said, while survival rates are better, the country could soon face a surge in deaths.

And Joe Biden fired back that voters trust Fauci more than the president.

“I’ve got a better idea: Elect me, and I’m going to hire Fauci!” Biden said.

“Don’t tell anybody. But, let me wait ’til a little bit after the election,” President Trump said.

It’s unclear if the president has the power to actually fire Fauci since he’s not a political appointee. Fauci is a civil servant who’s worked in every administration since President Ronald Reagan.