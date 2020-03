HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) -- Police say they have arrested a Hazleton man who they believe is responsible for a number of sexual assaults dating as far back as four years ago.

Vincent Norman Cropper, 25, used the name "Lenny" when he allegedly sold marijuana to a then-15-year-old girl in 2016. Police say he took her to the basement of his West 4th street residence where his friend "Leo" held her down while Cropper raped her.