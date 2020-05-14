President Trump announces initiative to ‘replenish and modernize’ national stockpile at Allentown distribution company

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — President Donald Trump has announced a national initiative to build up the national stockpile of emergency supplies while speaking to the employees of Owens and Minor in Allentown, a medical equipment distribution center that makes and distributes N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment.

“Today we are announcing a groundbreaking initiative to replenish and modernize our strategic national stockpile,” President Trump said at the podium.

The plan includes putting away three months’ worth of emergency medical equipment including masks, gowns and ventilators that can be used in the event of a future pandemic. President Trump announced that his administration has already awarded contracts to U.S.-based producers of medical equipment.

“I’ve come to this major medical supply distribution hub because the workers here at Owens and Minor have a critical role in this national effort. And it’s a critical role you’ve fulfilled incredibly well,” President Trump said.

According to President Trump, 1.7 million N95 masks, 3.4 million gowns and 80 million gloves have been distributed to hospitals and first aid workers by Owens and Minor.

“We will continue to partner with American industry and distributors like you to help manage and rotate our vastly expanded inventory,” President Trump said to the workers. “The final step in rebuilding the stockpile is to bring critical manufacturing permanently back to America.”