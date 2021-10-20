President Biden returns to hometown Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News had team coverage following the presidential visit Wednesday and Eyewitness News was on the ground talking to the people as they welcomed the president back home.

There is a sign that says “Welcome President Biden” at the Ritz Theater on Wyoming Avenue. Eyewitness News saw similar signs all over the Electric City Wednesday. But some were more exited than others to welcome the president.

Jim Osborne of Scranton looked on as President Joe Biden rode into his hometown on the newly named President Biden Expressway Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m originally from Green Ridge section, the same section that Joe Biden grew up in. What a privilege it is to have the president come from your hometown,” Osborne said.

The 46th president was born in the Electric City in 1942. Wednesday, he made his first visit to Scranton as president to push his “Build Back Better” agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal at the Electric City Trolley Museum. The president was introduced by fellow Scrantonian, Shane Cawley who spoke on behalf of iron workers, as well as working families about the Build Back plan.

“It really seems to help families like mine with childcare, that’s a huge thing,” Cawley said.

And the infrastructure deal, in which President Biden promised to invest in Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges, resilience and public transportation.

“The investment in our infrastructure is key to going forward without a doubt especially the railroads. It’s huge. The amount of technology they’re pushing through, new rail technology and high-speed transit…it’s amazing,” Cawley said.

The president possibly laying the tracks to bring passenger trains back to Scranton is exciting for locals like Timothy Lenahan.

“The fact that he is willing to invest in America, in its infrastructure, is going to change not just the country now, but in the future for future generations that are going to be directly impacted by the decisions we make today,” Lenahan said.

Some were not as excited to hear about these investments, concerned about the toll on the taxpayers.

“Closing the Keystone Pipeline, our gas prices are going through the roof wintertime, we’re going to pay double, we’re going to pay double because of his policies,” PA Bikers for Trump member David Ragan said.

“We’re out here today in opposition to this $4.7 trillion spending plan because we know this will lead to higher taxes for the constituents of PA. We want to raise their voices and make sure that they’re a key part of this conversation,” Americans for Prosperity grassroots operations director Emily Greene said.

The president’s historic visit came to an end just before 9 as Air Force One departed Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

“To have President Biden come to his hometown after we’ve named a street after him and the entire expressway after him, this is really a historic day for Scranton,” Lenahan said.

The president arrived back at the White House at 9:30 Wednesday evening.