President Biden pushes the American Jobs Plan

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The White House calls it a major investment in America.

President Joe Biden says he wants to rebuild the nation’s economy after a crippling pandemic

“It’s not a plan that tinkers around the edges. It’s a once-in-a-generation investment in America unlike anything we’ve seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago,” President Biden said.

President Biden is pushing the American Jobs Plan, a sweeping proposal he says is the largest American jobs investment since World War II.

“There’s also investments to make sure the United States is leading in innovation. This is so important for making sure we have those good jobs. The key to that is making sure we have strong and competitive industries and that requires that America remain an innovator in the most important sectors of our economy,” Heather Boushey, a member of President Biden’s council of economic advisors, said.

This legislative package would invest over two trillion dollars. With GOP reluctance, this plan faces a steep climb up Capitol Hill.

“President Biden has also put forth a plan to pay for it by making sure our corporate tax code is fair and that we are focused on awarding work and not just wealth,” Boushey said.

This proposal offers big hopes and dreams to Americans, but comes after a crippling pandemic. What role does COVID-19 play in this economic plan?

“The pandemic and economic crisis is the backdrop for this plan. What they’ve shown the United States is that we were not prepared for a crisis in the way that we need to be. We are aware that there are crisis coming down the pipeline for us. So making those investments now for the long haul are going to create a more resilient stronger economy for decades to come,” Boushey said.

The proposal looks to invest in infrastructure, revitalizing jobs, and more. For a full breakdown of the American Jobs Plan, visit the White House official website.