President Biden commemorates 56th anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday marks 56 years since civil rights activists were met with violence marching across the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama demanding the rights to vote.

President Joe Biden marked the anniversary with an executive order directing federal agencies to expand voting access. While delivering virtual remarks before the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast, the president made his announcement.

“Today, on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, I am signing an executive order to make it easier for eligible voters to register to vote and improve access to voting. Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have that vote counted,” President Biden said.

The order comes after the House passed HR1, an election and ethics reform package, a bill President Biden urges the Senate to swiftly get to his desk.