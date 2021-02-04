Prescription drug prices on the rise in the U.S.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The price of prescription drugs across the U.S. is on the rise.

And we pay more than most nations, says a new analysis by a global think tank. They looked at prescription costs in 33 nations, and found prices in the U.S. are, on average, 256 percent higher.

A researcher said America was the only country in the study where drug companies are free to set their own prices.

And, a second study found major pharma companies are raising prices on more than 500 drugs this year, many of them brand name drugs with exclusive rights.

