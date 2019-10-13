Preparing to run

(WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of runners are preparing to test their endurance for a northeastern Pennsylvania event that spans nearly a quarter-century.

But before they begin the 24th annual Steamtown Marathon, they set foot into a race expo. Scranton High School was the setting Saturday for runners to pick up their race bibs and other essentials. Among them is a Scott Township, Lackawanna County native. Even though she now lives in the 1000 Islands, she’s managed to run in every Steamtown Marathon.

“It’s been a journey, that’s for sure. It’s because it’s not easy to put that many years on in a row. It’s more mental. I keep saying I just have to be smarter as I get older, and know what I can do,” Nancy Werthmuller said.

The 26.2-mile course starts at 8 a.m. at Forest City Regional High School and ends at Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton.