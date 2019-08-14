Preparing students for a safe school year

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Soon students will have to trade late nights for early mornings.

The school year for most school districts starts in just two weeks. A non-profit wants to make sure your children are ready.

More than 150 children from six to 18 years old walked into the gymnasium at the Boys and Girls Club of NEPA to learn a variety of information ahead of the 2019-2020 school year.

“We’re learning good foods, bad food, what you shouldn’t eat all the time, what you should eat a lot,” second-grader Eden Martin said.

Children were not shy telling our camera what they learned and what they received.

“I got notebooks, pencils, pens and that’s pretty much today,” second-grader Cameron Davis said.

The non-profit has been hosting this Back to School Health Fair for 15 years. Children received free health screenings by area health care professionals. Students also received a variety of safety, health and personal information as they head off to school.

“We’re very fortunate here in northeastern Pennsylvania to have a variety of agencies and organizations who are willing to come out to help us to keep our children safe,” club executive director Tricia Thomas said.

August is National Back to School Safety Month which means students are learning about bike safety, pedestrian safety and most importantly, bus safety.

“Know the danger zones around a school bus. 10 feet from the sight of the school bus. Never walk in front of a school bus,” Christina Sullivan, community traffic safety program coordinator for Lackawanna County Highway Safety Program said.

Sullivan shared insight to young students who may walk or ride their bikes to school. Her advice? Pay attention and stay off cell phones while walking.

“Everybody needs to be aware of their surroundings. Motorists and students themselves,” Sullivan said.

Most of the children at Wednesday’s event are from the Scranton School District. Students return back to the classroom there on Wednesday, August 28.