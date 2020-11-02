Preparing for the election in the “eleventh hour”

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We are now just hours away from polls opening in the 2020 general election. Both campaigns made a stop in Luzerne County for one final push.

On the eve of Election Day, voters got to see Kamala Harris and President Trump fight for their vote in the “eleventh hour.”

Just one day before the general election, dozens of Biden-Harris supporters and a thousand Trump-Pence supporters attended their own events only five miles apart, having the campaign trail end in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“They’re trying to harvest as much votes as they can. I think it’s a testimony to the importance to the Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties,” Michael Zdan of Bear Creek said.

“Pennsylvania has always been a swing state. We’ve always been an important state in the election,” Annie Mendez of Hazleton said.

Each campaign vying for votes in Luzerne County, where President Trump won in 2016, and nearly took Lackawanna County.

Some voters say 2020 is the most important election.

“All elections are important. Our democracy is important and we need to protect that. Based on our democracy it’s very important that we come back to that,” Mendez said.

“If you don’t vote, then you do not have a say on what goes on, and if it does not turn out that you’d like, you’re going to be pretty disappointed for four years,” Zdan said.

The battleground state of Pennsylvania could sway the win for or against the candidates. In any case, it will depend on people getting out to the polls and handing in their mail-in ballots on time.

“What happened in 2016… A lot had to do with, we’re pushing back and bringing that blue wave to PA again,” Mendez said.

“Luzerne County put Trump in the White House, in my opinion, last time around. Kind of expect we’re going to do it again,” Zdan said.

Eyewitness News will have Election Day coverage Tuesday.