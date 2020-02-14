Preparations for local Ice Festival begin

(WBRE/WYOU) — Several ice festivals are happening this weekend, all starting Friday.

Eyewitness News found crews in Clarks Summit placing ice blocks at local businesses, which will be used for live ice sculpting through the weekend. The event is called Ice-tendo, which will feature Nintendo characters made out of ice.

“To have so many people roaming the town and just going into little shops and seeing everything that we have to offer. That’s just so important to our economy here and to the community,” Janice Bevacqua said.

“It’s actually a little colder than we prefer tomorrow night, Friday. It’s the big kick off opening so we will have all of our sculptures in place then we have the parade,” Sculpted Ice Works owner Mark Crouthamel said.

It all kicks off Friday at noon and runs until Sunday night and Eyewitness News anchor Nick Toma will be in the parade on Friday at 7:30.