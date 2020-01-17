Preparations begin as snowstorm nears

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A storm is brewing. The first significant snowfall of the new year is expected Saturday and many people in our area are making sure they’ll be ready.

Warning signs are up along Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County. The anticipation of winter weather has some people making a dash to the store.

“Had to pick up cat food and some pins for my snowblower so I can dig out eventually,” Tom Stewart of Scott Township said.

Stewart also picked up some de-icer for his vehicle as the storm is knocking on the front door.

“Christmas kept me busy this year so just getting around to stuff,” Stewart said.

“It’s a goofy winter where it’s far from over so yeah, people are still coming in for winter goods at the same time we’re getting set up for spring,” Brian Mushel, manager/owner of Justus True Value.

With it in the 60s last weekend, you would think spring came early. But the reality of winter has workers at Justus True Value keeping the shelves stocked.

“Getting shovels and rock salt. With the cold temperatures right after that so people will be out for ice melt,” Mushel said.

While homeowners are getting their salt, boroughs are getting ahead of the storm by getting everything ready.

“We got chains on the trucks. We got our plows ready to go. Our salt shed is full,” Brian Ace, director of Stroudsburg Department of Public Works, said.

Ace says with the mix of snow and sleet on the way, the borough re-stocked 150 tons of salt for the next couple of storms.

“We have actually close to three miles of sidewalks in town. We do a lot of the state stuff as well as all the bump-outs on Main Street,” Ace said.

Ace recommends everyone stay during the storm to make snow removal easier for workers. For Stewart, Friday’s the day to get things off his shopping list.

“Going to try and make it off to the grocery store before our old little ladies get out,” Stewart said.

PennDOT recommends not going out unless you have to tomorrow. And if you have to travel, stay clear of snowplows and the safest way is to follow a plow truck.