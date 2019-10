(WBRE/WYOU) — The NTSB released a preliminary report on a chopper crash last month at the Bloomsburg Fair.

It reveals the moments leading up to the crash in the fair parking lot. The report states the helicopter approached the helipad, pitched up and then spun before crashing to the ground. The chopper crashed into several vehicles. According to the report, the weather was calm at the time of the crash.

The pilot was seriously injured. Two passengers were treated for minor injuries.