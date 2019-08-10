Preliminary hearing held for alleged Coolbaugh Township shooters

(WBRE/WYOU) — Four men had their preliminary hearing Friday in Monroe County in connection with a deadly shooting over a bottle of brandy.

Alleged triggerman Dahvaun Ewin and his alleged co-defendants Shyhemm Mitchell, Malik Pruitt and Nasiem Mayo all appeared at Monroe County Courthouse.

They are charged in connection with last month’s fatal shooting of Daniel Santana in the gated community A Pocono Country Place in Coolbaugh Township. Police say the shooting was over a stolen bottle of Hennessey that the defendants took from the victim and two others.

When the robbery victims showed up at a home along Winter Drive, their car was hit by gunfire. Santana was struck and killed while the two men with him weren’t hurt.

More charges were added to the three homicide suspects concerning their involvement with the two uninjured victims.