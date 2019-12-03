PPL Hosts Future Environmental Leader Scholarship

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The PPL Corporation is looking to help the future environmentalists of the world.

The energy company just opened up the application for the ‘Future Environmental Leader Scholarship’.

Applicants must be high school seniors who are pursuing an environmentally focused degree at a two or four-year institution and should be in good academic standing.

Seven winners will be selected, one from each of the geographic regions served by PPL.

Winners will receive two thousand dollars towards college expenses

“PPL cares more about following the rules and the standards related to the environment but it’s about going beyond so this is our way showing that we are going above and beyond what it means to be a good environmental steward,” said Tracie Witter, Regional Affairs Director/PPL Electric

The application closes April 30th and students should be notified before May 22-nd.

For more information click here