PPL: Crews prepared to work around the clock for power outages caused by winds

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PPL Electric Utilities says they’re prepared to respond to outages caused by strong winds Friday.

According to the company, they have crews ready to work around the clock and brought in additional line workers from other areas to assist.

PPL is urging customers to be prepared for outages. You can check the status of outages online.

