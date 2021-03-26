EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PPL Electric Utilities says they’re prepared to respond to outages caused by strong winds Friday.
According to the company, they have crews ready to work around the clock and brought in additional line workers from other areas to assist.
PPL is urging customers to be prepared for outages. You can check the status of outages online.
- SR 4029 (Golf Course Road) in Ross Township closed due to downed trees, wires
- PPL: Crews prepared to work around the clock for power outages caused by winds
- SR 2002 in Susquehanna County closed due to downed tree on wires
- Warm weather brings hundreds out to day 3 of Food Truck Festival in Lackawanna County
- Stranger removed mask to kiss baby girl on lips as mother looked away, police say