PPE for county first responders

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In conjunction with the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, commissioners and the 911 center, thousands of personal protective gear was handed out to first responders Friday. 26 municipal police departments and county detectives stopped by the county’s 911 center in Jessup to restock up on disinfectant, gloves, protective suits, and respirator masks.

Also local fire departments stopped by as well. It’s all in an effort to keep those on the front lines protected.

“They’re constantly in personal contact with people so we have to ensure that we offer to them the equipment necessary to keep them safe so that they can continue to keep our community safe,” Judy Price, Lackawanna County First Assistant District Attorney, said.

“To help them, the best thing we can do is follow the rules, stay home, stay away from everybody and we all get through this,” county commissioner Chris Chermak said.

The county’s district attorney’s office is expecting 4,000 N-95 masks on Monday, which will be handed out to police and county detectives.