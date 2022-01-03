Powerball jackpot up to $522 million

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Someone can start 2022 as a multi-millionaire.

Monday night’s Powerball jackpot has swelled to $522 million. No one matched all six numbers over the weekend. If you choose all cash, the lump sum is $371 million.

But your odds of winning are one in 292 million. You have a better chance at getting struck by lightning. Eyewitness News spoke to some people who have some big plans for the money.

“I’m gonna do nothing but great things. Buy me a nice house with a pool in it, and then pay off my debts and take care of my family,” Terry Loney of Edwardsville said.

“Probably my life wouldn’t change. I would do a lot of things with it. Try to start something up. Some type of business or something for the homeless, where they would never be homeless again,” Ann Marie Bossard of Wilkes-Barre said.

Powerball’s largest jackpot ever was $1.5 billion back in 2016. Join us on Eyewitness News at 11 for the winning numbers.