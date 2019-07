WIKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tenants at a Wilkes-Barr high rise are enjoying air conditioning once again.

Eyewitness News showed Friday night the power outage at B’Nai B’Rith Apartments. PPL blamed the problem on a tripped breaker or a blown fuse that hit early evening.

The blackout lasted for nearly six hours before electricity was restored in that part of the Diamond City.