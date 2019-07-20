Power outage in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It is rough weather to not have the use of an air conditioner or even a fan.

But that’s what people living at a Wilkes-Barre highrise were dealing with Friday night. A power outage at B’nai B’rith Apartments on Northampton Street led to several tenants with medical issues being taken to the hospital.

The blackout happened around 6:30 and the power still isn’t back on. PPL blames the outage on a tripped breaker or blown fuse.

The utility hopes to have the power restored in the next few hours, but if it takes longer, residents will be taken to a shelter.