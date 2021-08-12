Power knocked out as storms move across region

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Storms rolling through the region Thursday afternoon have knocked out power to thousands of customers as utility crews work to restore services.

Thursday afternoon’s severe weather knocked down trees in the Back Mountain causing power outages.

A check of PPL’s outage map shows nearly 600 homes without power in Lackawanna County. Lycoming County reporting a little over 2,700 without electricity.

Monroe County is reporting a little more than 300 homes without power and Schuylkill County has more than 1,100 homes without power.

Waterville Fire Department in Lycoming County reports two people were hurt after a tree fell on them. They were taken to Jersey Shore Hospital. There is no word yet on the severity of the injuries.



A large tree branch resting on wires covers a car in the 500 block of Gibson Avenue in Kingston Thursday.

UGI says customers with special needs are urged to call 911 if they experience a power outage. You can check the UGI outage map to stay up to date with the latest information.

“UGI has requested mutual assistance to address the outages but anticipates some customers will not have power restored until sometime Friday, August 13,” the company stated in a news release.

You can track storms as they happen using the Eyewitness Weather Interactive Radar, along with planning ahead with the weather forecast from the Eyewitness Weather Team.