Pouring out a good time

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People gathered Saturday around a furnace in Luzerne County, but not because of any chill in the air.

Keystone Iron Works offered a public pour at Pittston Memorial Library. Community members spent the afternoon making small cast iron titles with the organization.

Local and national artists casted sculptures. This is the first iron pour held by the Pittston Arts Council.

“Well to get the community involved and let them know all the funders we’re doing. This is the type of stuff you can come out and enjoy and be a part of,” Pittston Arts Council Vice President Brian Matyjevich said.

“It’s fantastic to do this for the community. A lot of great faces coming around. Everybody’s happy. It’s really nice to see something locally in downtown Pittston,” David Krappa of The Avenue Restaurant said.

The event also included a short iron performance at the end of the pour. Everyone also enjoyed food, drinks, and vendors that were set up at the library.