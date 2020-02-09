Pottsville Winterfest occurs with winter-like temperatures

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a bustling afternoon Saturday for downtown Pottsville as crowds came out for the second annual Winterfest.

Second Street was packed with smiling faces braving a biting wind for some live entertainment. The crowd jammed to some live music inside Good Intent Fire Company, while outside, dance teams put on a show.

Blue Mountain Ski Resort donated snow where children could play. Many enjoyed plenty of food and the Yuengling Beer Garden. An ice sculptor created a piece for people to marvel at, one of the many new additions to the one-day festival that many look forward to.

“Winter is a miserable time and this is the best way to people out of their home and get them happy,” Joani Williams of Pottsville said.

“This is a nice little get out of the house, stop hibernating, enjoy winter, and the snow and the weather with your friends,” volunteer Linda Wytovich said.

Winterfest was originally supposed to be held in January, but heavy rain that day pushed it back a month.