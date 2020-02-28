Pottsville Police searching for theft suspect

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pottsville Police are investigating a theft that occurred at the McNulty’s car wash on State Route 61 in Schuylkill County.

Police say a large amount of cash was stolen from the coin machines at the manual wash bays between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. The vehicle pictured below was involved in the incident.

Police say it appears to be a 2000’s era Ford Focus that is light colored and has a big American flag and eagle on the hood. The driver side rear wheel is black.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pottsville Bureau of Police at 570-622-1234 or 570-628-3792.