Pottsville Parking Lot Project Pushed Back, Again

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A long-awaited parking lot in Schuylkill County has been pushed back again.

Eyewitness News Reporter Rachael Espaillat explains why Pottsville City Council rejected the most recent bid that would push the project forward. Albert Matz is one of many eagerly waiting for the parking lot that once sat at the intersection of Mahantongo and Second Street in Pottsville to make a comeback.

“We know that there will be parking there sooner or later but the sooner the better” Matz told Eyewitness News.

His church United Presbyterian is across the street from the lot and says he’s seen a drop in attendance since they lost those parking spaces. The parking authority has plans to reinstate the garage, but it seems like one step forward brings them two steps back.

“Here we are again, revised the documents and the value engineering items that we had ideas have been incorporated into the documents,” said John Levkulik, Interim Executive Director, Parking Authority.

This project is up for a second re-bid. The parking authority accepted a bid and thought they could incorporate ideas to save money on the project. But they learned those ideas actually need to be included in the contract.

“We were informed that value engineering items are contracted negotiating items. They are not like an add alternate or a deduct alternate that is a requirement to apply for a lump sum bid,” noted Levkulik.

The interim executive director says they encountered several roadblocks during the first round of bidding and then again, during the second -bidding

“Every time it’s rejected, it means a longer and longer wait,” mused Matz.

The authority is hoping the third time is a charm. The new bids are due on December 2nd. The former parking garage was condemned in 2016 and demolished this past August.

The parking authority says once the bid goes through, it will take about a year to complete the project.