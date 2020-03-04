Pottsville parking lot construction begins

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another long-awaited construction project is finally underway for a parking lot in Pottsville.

The year-long project to rebuild the parking lot on Second and Mahantongo Street started Monday. A parking lot occupied the property for about 50 years before it was condemned in 2016, then demolished last August.

The engineer says this project is important for tourism, economic development, and revitalization. A block of Second Street between Mahantongo and Street and Howard Avenue will be closed while the parking lot is being built.