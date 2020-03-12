Pottsville Free Public Library displaying artwork created by Schuylkill Women in Crisis clients

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People will be able to check out more than books at the Pottsville Free Public Library this week.

Pieces of artwork on display were created by clients of Schuylkill Women in Crisis. Their clients are survivors of abuse. The non-profit offers weekly art classes which allows those who have suffered from domestic abuse to use the arts as a form of therapy.

The pieces you see were created by people of all ages.

“Sometimes it’s really difficult to tell people what they’re feeling verbally, but to show people how they feel, through art, so it’s actually a way to help people heal,” Amy Newton, communications director for Schuylkill Women in Crisis.

The artwork will be displayed until Monday.