Pottsville candle shop helps charities

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new and fragrant business in Pottsville, Schuylkill County.

Loki and Layla Candles sells hand-made soy candles. They are vegan-friendly, kosher, and phthalate-free so that people who are allergic or own pets can still enjoy them.

The shop has three lines of candles and a dollar from each candle sold goes to a different charity.

Proceeds from the military line helps combat veteran suicide. The dog breed line helps dog shelters and wolf preservations. And its pop culture line aids a bat conservatory.

The owners have been in several home shows to get their name out there.

“One of the big things we wanted to do with this is be like a major player in the soy industry. We wanted to have these candles globally and be recognized as a major soy company,” owner Joseph Barns said.

The shop opened about two months ago and is located on Centre Street in downtown Pottsville.