Pottsville Area School Board expected to approve new budget

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Schools are going to look a lot different in the fall.

For the Pottsville Area School District, it’s not just because of the pandemic. The Pottsville Area School Board is expected to approve a new budget with some significant changes. In the fall, Pottsville Area School District won’t have as many teachers as it once did.

“We’re going to have larger class sizes but we’re being told that we need to socially distance and have kids spread apart so it’s going to be troublesome,” Pottsville Area School District Education Association President Amy Babcock said.

The reason? Budget cuts. Some teachers that were expected to be furloughed were called back to work after 11 teachers decided to retire. The district is still short on teachers by about 18 percent since 2015 once this budget gets approved.

“We’re still going to have a reduction in staff. The district still has so many continual financial problems,” Babcock said.

The original budget proposal for the next school year reduced kindergarten to half days and cut middle school sports. However, it was revised to keep kindergarten, and thanks to a contract agreement with St. Claire School District, will finance the middle school sports for students from both districts to participate in.

“We’re still going in the high school from nine periods a day to eight periods a day so we have eliminated some electives at the high school. We’re still not going to have a library program in any of the three buildings so students are always going to feel that,” Babcock said.

The final proposal is expected to be approved Tuesday night at the school board meeting. One thing is for sure, students and staff will see a change in the fall.

Again the Pottsville Area School Board is meeting virtually. That meeting began at 7 p.m.