Pothole problems continue to grow in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The pothole problem seems to get worse every year. And residents are only getting more frustrated.

Many are looking to elected officials for a more long-term solution. The last winter storm just did more damage to the roads. Taxpayers are once again putting pressure on Luzerne County officials to invest in the roads.

It’s getting harder to ignore the pothole problem in Luzerne County.

“The potholes are just beyond deep and they’re filled with water, so it’s truly dangerous,” Jude O’Donnell of Lehman Township said.

And harder to avoid hitting one, no matter what road you take. If you take the road more traveled and less-maintained, it will most likely lead you to a repair shop.

“And who’s left paying the bill? You know? Us. It’s disgusting,” O’Donnell said.

“They’re looking for somebody to go after, they’re definitely very angry about the potholes,” Mike Smith of Smith’s New & Used Tires said.

Smith says this season, around four cars come into his shop with pothole damage every day.

“You’re lucky to get away with a tire,” Smith said.

Half of them have a cracked wheel.

“You have to check the front end parts and come in for an alignment check. The damage gets pretty serious, it’s not just a tire,” Smith said.

He says they get towed in from all over Luzerne County. In November, Cindy Brannan of Mountain Top asked council to fix county-owned roads using American Rescue Plan funds.

Three months later, and with a new council, her son Greg Brannan asked why there’s still no concrete plan and most ARP money has been allocated for other projects.

“12 of the 16 projects are bridges and basically there’s been almost nothing put toward actual road repair rather than just cold patch and other things of that nature,” Greg Brannan said.

Newcomer John Lombardo says they might not be able to use ARP money for new roads.

Last month, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued final rule that general infrastructure projects like roads are only eligible if they respond to a specific pandemic public health need or negative economic impact.

“We’ll be looking at what happens with the infrastructure bill that was just passed by the federal government, to see if some of that can go to road repair. We want to help, we want to make it better because we drive on the roads everyday too,” Lombardo said.

Luzerne County owns 42 roads, totaling more than 120 miles. There are plans in the works to repair two of them: Hillside Road and West County Road, using MPO funds and PennDOT grants.

They expect construction this summer.