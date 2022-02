JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After an Eyewitness News report on potholes in Luzerne County earlier this week, a huge one has been filled.

A pothole on River Street was filled by crews Wednesday. On Tuesday we reported on mechanics seeing an increase in repairs because of the many potholes across the county.

There are plans in the words to fix two roads in disrepair, Hillside Road and West County Road, using MPO and PennDOT grants.