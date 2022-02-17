Potential exists for ice jams in NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — We’ve had a rainy day already and bumpier weather is expected into Thursday night with gusty winds and flooding and even the potential for something else: ice jams.

Though temperatures are certainly feeling much more spring-like Thursday, we’re still watching for ice. Not from the sky but from the river.

The first step in ice jams is to create thick ice in the rivers. Then warmer temperatures and rain can begin to take effect.

“Then you break up that ice you can get the chunks and pieces to clog up at bridges and sharp curves in the river,” NWS Binghamton Lead Meteorologist Mark Pellerito said.

Ice jams can form quickly and are difficult to predict where they will form.

“Behind that dam the ice dam or jam, the water can rise pretty quickly and inundate not just the flood plain, but any low-lying areas,” Pellerito said.

But as with more typical river flooding situations, local officials say you have to be mindful of what’s happening upriver.

“We’re looking at the amount of snow that they had and will melt in a quick rapid thaw. We’re also looking at the fact that the ground is still frozen and snow is still on the ground so that’s going to melt and add its waters to the tributaries,” Luzerne County EMA Deputy Director Dave Elmore said.

If you live along the river, stay mindful of changing conditions in the next few days.

“For the people down here, take a look at the ice on the river, the chunks and see exactly if there’s any of them backing up,” Elmore said.

Keep in mind that ice free for your location does not mean all the ice is gone.

“The Susquehanna River it goes all the way through Wyoming County all the way to the New York border, back into Pennsylvania, back into New York and further, and the ice is indeed quite thick the further north you go,” Pellerito said.

Locations downriver of ice jams can also sometimes see flash flooding once an ice jam breaks and all the water that was held back is released.

Something else to consider is the rain that’s falling Thursday and Thursday night which will help to melt and dislodge even more of the ice and snow that would already be melting from the warm weather.