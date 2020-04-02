Potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by UPMC, Pitt

(WBRE/WYOU) — Doctors and researchers from UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh say there is a potential vaccine for COVID-19.

The vaccine is called PittCoVacc, short for Pittsburgh Coronavirus Vaccine. It is delivered through a fingertip-sized patch.

The vaccine produces what is thought to be enough antibodies to neutralize the virus. It works similar to the flu vaccine, where lab-made pieces of viral protein to build immunity.

The patch increases the potency of the vaccine through tiny needles that deliver the spike protein pieces into the skin.

Applying for an investigational new drug approval from the FDA has begun and a Phase I human clinical trial could begin in the next few months.